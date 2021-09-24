Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells $564,365.34 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $564,365.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Priscilla Hung sold 4,900 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $580,699.00.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $120.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,784. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

