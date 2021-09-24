Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $176.04

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.04 ($2.30) and traded as high as GBX 200.50 ($2.62). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 190.20 ($2.48), with a volume of 1,759,876 shares changing hands.

GKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £406.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 170.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 176.04.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.