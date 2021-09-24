GXChain Price Down 14.2% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $45.22 million and $12.83 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000218 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001533 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,596,772 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

