Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.40

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.44. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 111,690 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $55.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 955.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.