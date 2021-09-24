Hamilton Capital LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 252.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $175.73. The stock had a trading volume of 234,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,611,086. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.85. The company has a market cap of $319.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

