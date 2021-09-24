Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $422.77

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 422.77 ($5.52) and traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.27). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 480 ($6.27), with a volume of 37,757 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of £155.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 524.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 422.77.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. Hargreaves Services’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.