Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $736,670.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.09 or 0.00011935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $74.50 million and $736,670.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,689.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.58 or 0.06846168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00354608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.93 or 0.01199202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00111282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.64 or 0.00530913 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.59 or 0.00544850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00314315 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,621,952 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

