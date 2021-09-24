HC Wainwright Cuts Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target to $12.00

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 146.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Mogo in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.62 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. Mogo has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOGO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mogo by 1,579.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mogo by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 16.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

