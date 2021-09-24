HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 325.10% from the company’s previous close.
RDHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. WBB Securities downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.
RDHL stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.47. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 147,889 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $5,163,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
