HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 325.10% from the company’s previous close.

RDHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. WBB Securities downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

RDHL stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.47. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. As a group, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 147,889 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $5,163,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

