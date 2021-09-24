HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 99.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.20. 4,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.49. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,914.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,317,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,466,000 after buying an additional 61,393 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,915,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,531,000 after purchasing an additional 121,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

