HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 219.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of VTVT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.88. 891,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,218. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $156.58 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of -1.86.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 117.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,758,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 950,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 1,698.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 703,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 71.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 322,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 134,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 2,235.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 282,008 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

