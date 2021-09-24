Head-To-Head Contrast: Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) versus MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) and Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MYR Group and Roth CH Acquisition III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYR Group $2.25 billion 0.76 $58.76 million $3.48 29.20 Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MYR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Roth CH Acquisition III.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MYR Group and Roth CH Acquisition III, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYR Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Roth CH Acquisition III 0 0 0 0 N/A

MYR Group presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.05%. Given MYR Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MYR Group is more favorable than Roth CH Acquisition III.

Profitability

This table compares MYR Group and Roth CH Acquisition III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYR Group 3.12% 17.43% 7.50% Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of MYR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of MYR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MYR Group beats Roth CH Acquisition III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities. The C&I segment includes the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, installation of traffic networks and the installation of bridge, roadway, and tunnel lighting. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, CO.

About Roth CH Acquisition III

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

