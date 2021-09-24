Head-To-Head Review: Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS) vs. C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Advanced Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Advanced Life Sciences and C4 Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A C4 Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

C4 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.76%. Given C4 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe C4 Therapeutics is more favorable than Advanced Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Life Sciences and C4 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A C4 Therapeutics -257.05% -43.32% -22.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Life Sciences and C4 Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A C4 Therapeutics $33.19 million 71.77 -$66.33 million ($5.83) -8.43

Advanced Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C4 Therapeutics.

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats Advanced Life Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Life Sciences Company Profile

Advanced Life Sciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company and its lead candidate, Restanza, is a novel once-a-day oral antibiotic in late-stage development for the treatment of life-threatening infections including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and biodefense pathogens including anthrax, plague and tularemia. The Company has developed a promising pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates from both in-licensing efforts and the discovery programs in the areas of infectious disease, oncology, and respiratory disease. It develops ALS-357, a natural product in preclinical studies has demonstrated specific anti-tumor activity against malignant melanoma. It has a unique mechanism of action that disrupts mitochondrial membrane function and is associated with the intrinsic, mitochondria-mediated pathway of apoptosis. The Company develops ALS-886, a novel treatment intended to reduce and prevent the tissue damage associated with diseases such as Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; and BRAF V600E to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, as well as RET to treat lung cancer, sporadic medullary thyroid cancers, and other solid malignancies. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Biogen, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

