Head to Head Review: LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) versus IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LegalZoom.com and IBEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50 IBEX 0 0 3 0 3.00

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.52%. IBEX has a consensus target price of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 36.89%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than IBEX.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A IBEX 0.64% 30.31% 8.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LegalZoom.com and IBEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 10.98 $9.90 million N/A N/A IBEX $443.66 million 0.72 $7.77 million $1.28 13.55

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than IBEX.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats IBEX on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

