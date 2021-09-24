Hedera Hashgraph Tops One Day Trading Volume of $570.08 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $3.66 billion and approximately $570.08 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00167038 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00046844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.96 or 0.00546224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00019137 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00041919 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,288,894,000 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

