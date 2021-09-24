Hedget (HGET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $251,203.00

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Hedget has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and $251,203.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.45 or 0.00008158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00053743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00125890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043858 BTC.

Hedget is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

