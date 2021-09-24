HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Capitalization Hits $263.85 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $263.85 million and approximately $84,745.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

