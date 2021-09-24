Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €96.00 ($112.94).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €79.62 ($93.67) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €83.60 and a 200 day moving average of €89.94. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

