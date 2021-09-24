Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.76

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and traded as high as $17.26. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 80,077 shares traded.

HXGBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

