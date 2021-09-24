Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Shares of HXL opened at $60.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -242.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,961,000 after purchasing an additional 352,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,630,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,124,000 after purchasing an additional 166,423 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,552,000 after purchasing an additional 402,069 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,814,000 after purchasing an additional 244,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,208,000 after purchasing an additional 186,592 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

