HFR Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,634,000. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 2.9% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 45,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

APD traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

