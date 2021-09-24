HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $357.96

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 357.96 ($4.68) and traded as high as GBX 396.68 ($5.18). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 396 ($5.17), with a volume of 297,992 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 395.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 357.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

