Hive Trading 23.5% Lower Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001383 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $236.62 million and $18.22 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000217 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001418 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 404,682,167 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

