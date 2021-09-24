Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Shares Down 0.9%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 201,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 751% from the average daily volume of 23,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

