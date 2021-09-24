HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Senior Officer Francois Rivard Sells 50,000 Shares

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Senior Officer Francois Rivard sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$34,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,443,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,003,406.25.

HPQ-Silicon Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,683. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$228.77 million and a P/E ratio of -226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.82.

Get HPQ-Silicon Resources alerts:

HPQ-Silicon Resources Company Profile

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.