HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Senior Officer Francois Rivard Sells 50,000 Shares

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Senior Officer Francois Rivard sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$34,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,443,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,003,406.25.
HPQ-Silicon Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,683. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$228.77 million and a P/E ratio of -226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.82.
HPQ-Silicon Resources Company Profile
