H&T Group (LON:HAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $288.10

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.10 ($3.76) and traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.05). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 310 ($4.05), with a volume of 9,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 291.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 288.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company has a market cap of £123.58 million and a PE ratio of 10.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. H&T Group’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

H&T Group Company Profile (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

