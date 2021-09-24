Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

HTHT stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 168.54 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 83,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 450,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 121,401 shares during the period. Finally, One01 Capital LP raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. One01 Capital LP now owns 382,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.