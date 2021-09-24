Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Humanigen alerts:

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $824,331.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,874 shares of company stock worth $5,490,804. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -2.38.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humanigen will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.