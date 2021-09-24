Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.19. 9,280,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,522,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

