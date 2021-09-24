Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.98% of Huntington Bancshares worth $1,740,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120,108 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $48,063,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $37,570,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 505.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,131,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,262 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.