Huobi BTC (HBTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18.68 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $42,658.46 or 1.00273113 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $18.68 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00071878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00109328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00149792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,386.78 or 0.99634481 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.22 or 0.06821967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.32 or 0.00783509 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.