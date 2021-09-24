Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.95

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.95 and traded as low as $25.08. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 1,118 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

