Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Thomas J. Healy Sells 200,000 Shares

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas J. Healy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hyliion alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,000.00.

NYSE:HYLN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,401. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hyliion by 313.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,021,000 after buying an additional 5,726,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hyliion by 4,138.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after buying an additional 2,462,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hyliion by 125.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after buying an additional 967,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hyliion by 494.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after buying an additional 926,384 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hyliion by 697.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 567,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.