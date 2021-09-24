HyperQuant Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $26,307.76 and approximately $2,946.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00053918 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00124506 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012199 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044262 BTC.
HyperQuant Coin Profile
HyperQuant
is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net
and its Facebook page is accessible here
. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant
. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net
. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant
and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here
.
According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “
HyperQuant Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.
