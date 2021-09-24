ICHI Market Cap Reaches $12.27 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. ICHI has a total market cap of $12.27 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $3.47 or 0.00008198 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00072030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00108887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00149629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,301.83 or 1.00080157 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.34 or 0.06842879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.94 or 0.00775866 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,829 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.