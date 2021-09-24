iClima Global Decarbonization Transition Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA) Trading Up 1.2%

iClima Global Decarbonization Transition Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iClima Global Decarbonization Transition Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClima Global Decarbonization Transition Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.