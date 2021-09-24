Idena (IDNA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $168,707.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Idena has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $168,707.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 74,531,883 coins and its circulating supply is 51,132,176 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

