IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Trading Down 9.7%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 34,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 14,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $212.78 million and a P/E ratio of -6.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)

IDEX Biometrics ASA is engages in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensor and on-card enrollment solution. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

