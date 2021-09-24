IDEX (IDEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $179.51 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $179.51 million and approximately $41.11 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00053681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00124260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044184 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,502,593 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.