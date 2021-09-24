IG Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $5.26 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. IG Gold has a market cap of $5.26 million and $31,983.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00072679 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00054724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00108689 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

