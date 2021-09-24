Incent (INCNT) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $916,892.85 and approximately $436.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Incent has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Incent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00072090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00108899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00149276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,341.03 or 0.99785684 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.81 or 0.06801021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.85 or 0.00782071 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.