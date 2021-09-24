Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $124.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.14. 30,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.12. Incyte has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

