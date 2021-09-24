Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Lowered to Neutral at MKM Partners

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was downgraded by MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.20. Infinera has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,447 shares of company stock valued at $258,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,749,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $313,645,000 after purchasing an additional 293,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,228,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,733,000 after purchasing an additional 136,442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 111.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Infinera by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 230,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 236,514 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

