Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,879,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,084,413 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of Infosys worth $315,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

NYSE INFY opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

