Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to announce $65.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.60 million. Inseego posted sales of $90.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $266.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.18 million to $270.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $312.41 million, with estimates ranging from $295.79 million to $336.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Inseego by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inseego during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Inseego by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSG opened at $7.31 on Friday. Inseego has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $754.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.62.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

