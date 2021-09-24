Insider Buying: Oventus Medical Limited (ASX:OVN) Insider Purchases 1,300,000 Shares of Stock

Oventus Medical Limited (ASX:OVN) insider Melvyn Bridges purchased 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$144,300.00 ($103,071.43).

The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

About Oventus Medical

Oventus Medical Limited, a medical device company, develops and commercializes oral appliances for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) and snoring in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers O2Vent Optima, a customized 3D-printed nylon oral appliance for OSA patients; and ExVent, an alternative for CPAP-intolerant individuals.

