Insider Buying: Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1) Insider Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1) insider Brian Mangano purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($8,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,968.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Swift Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides content, communications, and advertising on television screens for out-of-home environments with a focus on the mining and resources, aged care, health and wellbeing, and hospitality and other industries in Australia. It sources, curates, packages, and distributes premium and multilingual content to clients' guests through its cloud-based distribution platform.

