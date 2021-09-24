Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Insider Sells 4,684 Shares of Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Heather A. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74.

Shares of ASO traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $42.11. 2,137,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,260. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after buying an additional 8,002,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after buying an additional 3,040,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after buying an additional 2,520,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after buying an additional 1,802,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.