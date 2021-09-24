Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells 50,018 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Brian Hirsch sold 50,018 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $1,006,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Brian Hirsch sold 123,518 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,476,535.90.

ACVA stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. 1,518,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,601. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $667,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $434,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,831.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 540.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,949 shares during the period. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

