Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Insider Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $30,397.78.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 390,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,252. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after buying an additional 770,922 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after acquiring an additional 965,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after acquiring an additional 806,190 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,250,000 after acquiring an additional 351,334 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

